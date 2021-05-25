Medical Examiner’s report filed in shooting death at Lawton motorcycle club

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Prosecutors have filed an autopsy report in their case against a Lawton man they say shot and killed a person in late 2020.

The shooting happened in September at the Outlaw Motorcycle Club.

Investigators say they were told by witnesses that Jerry Anderson was waving the gun around when it allegedly fired at Hadyn Williams.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Williams’ cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, but the manner was undetermined.

Anderson was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.