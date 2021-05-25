Expert Connections
OBI looking for donors ahead of Memorial Day

By Tyler Boydston
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering a brand-new smoker along with other prizes to people who donate blood.

They are urging people to donate blood Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their donor center on Southwest A Avenue in Lawton.

Donors will get free pork carnitas from the Oklahoma Pork Council as well as a limited edition t-shirt and a free ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City or two free tickets to Safari Joe’s in Tulsa.

They will also be entered for a chance to win a new smoker and BBQ starter kit.

There will be a separate entry for a Ranger RT 178 bass boat and a Traeger grill as well.

OBI officials say they typically see a decline in donations around the holidays.

Appointments are not required to donate, but you can make them at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

