Rental Assistance Program will be available every weekend in June

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Help for low income households who were financially impacted by COVID-19 is coming.

Bethlehem Baptist Church is teaming up with Oklahoma Community Care Partners to serve as an application site for people to come apply for rental assistance starting in June.

The program is designed to help people who have struggled through the pandemic, including those who have lost their jobs and have gotten behind on bills.

“They’ll definitely catch you up on your utilities, and as far as your rent is concerned they go back to 14-months. So, it’s a win, win situation because it brings everybody back up to where they can operate at a normal state,” Pastor Dr. Willie Smith said.

To be eligible you must be an Oklahoma resident who is at least 18-years of age, financially impacted by COVID, and have a household income at or below the area median.

For example, If you have a household of four and make under 52-thousand dollars a year, you are eligible.

That yearly amount varies depending on how many are in a household.

Application assistance will be also available on site.

“They’ll be here with laptops and help them fill it out. Now, if people feel comfortable now they can go to okccp.org and they can go ahead, and try to fill it out the application right now,” Smith said.

Smith wants to make sure people in Lawton, and surrounding communities take advantage of this opportunity to help them caught up on bills.

“If anybody out there knows that someone is struggle went there rent or behind on their rent. If you got a friend of relative that need rental assistance or behind on their utilities, make sure they come to this event,” Smith said.

Assistance will be available every Saturday in June from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. inside of the Bethlehem Baptist Church Life Center, located at 6th and Arlington.

