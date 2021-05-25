Super Flower Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Peaks Early Wednesday Morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A lunar eclipse is expected to be visible in Texoma Wednesday morning. Also known as a Blood Moon, this celestial event occurs when the Earth is directly between the Sun and the Moon. The Earth’s shadow passes in front of the Moon, turning it from its normal bright white color to black and eventually red during the maximum part of the eclipse.

The event is expected to start here in Texoma around 4:00am, when the Earth’s shadow begins to start passing in front of the Moon, darkening it. By 4:55am the Earth’s outer shadow, the penumbra, will have encompassed the Moon, making it appear very dim. After this is when the Moon will enter the Earth’s umbra, or inner shadow. At this time is when the Moon will start turning its blood red color. The transition of the Moon turning red wont happen right away everywhere on the Moon, but will see the left side of the Moon turn this color first, before eventually covering its entire surface.

Lunar eclipse (KSWO)

Lunar eclipse (KSWO)

The Moon will reach the total full eclipse around 10-15 minutes after 6:00am. At this time the moon will be close to 100% red, as it is near the center of the Earth’s shadow. Due to the timing of this however, the Moon will be very low in the sky, hovering just barely above the horizon. Due to the proximity of the Moon to the horizon, if you want to be able to see it as it is completely red, find a location that is very flat and has no obstruction in the west-southwesterly direction, where the moon will be setting.

Lunar eclipse (KSWO)

Lunar eclipse (KSWO)

Moonset occurs just after reaching totality, around 6:30am, in which the moon will be below the horizon and no longer visible. Sunrise also occurs at the same time, with the brightening of the sky at daybreak combined with the low position of the Moon making the lunar eclipse difficult to make out.

Lunar eclipse (KSWO)

Lunar eclipse (KSWO)

Another thing that could impede visibility is cloud cover. Here in Texoma we have seen a lot of rain the last week or so, and clear skies have been hard to come by. On Wednesday morning some of us in Texoma might have clear skies the morning of the eclipse, while others will have anywhere between partly cloudy and overcast skies, Cloud cover models are subject to change as the event gets closer, but here is the best estimate of visibility for around 6:00am at this time.

Lunar eclipse (KSWO)

Lunar eclipse (KSWO)

This lunar eclipse also happens to be in conjunction with a Super Moon, in which the Moon is at the closest point in it’s orbit to the Earth. This will make the Moon prior to and during the eclipse appear slightly brighter and bigger. The official name for this event is the Super Flower Blood Moon, with the name “flower” being named for the time of year when most flowers start blooming.

The next total lunar eclipse to be visible for Texoma wont be until May 2022, almost an entire year from now, so unless you want to wait 12 months until the next lunar eclipse, get out Wednesday morning to witness this celestial event.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.