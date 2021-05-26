Council hears briefing on broken archway at Highland Cemetery

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council heard a briefing from the Cemetery Sexton on a maintenance issue at Highland Cemetery.

Last year, a city trash truck crashed into the main entrance archway, which was built as a Works Progress Administration project in 1936.

The Sexton recommended removing the archway by disassembling stone back to vertical column pillars then restoring it to as close to original appearance as possible.

They would install bollards to prevent vehicles from entering or exiting, but those could be lowered for funeral procession access.

The south entrance would become the new main entrance.

Members directed the Cemetery Board to seek guidance from historical preservation societies and return with information on how to best preserve the archway.

