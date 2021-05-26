Cybercrime bill heads to Governor Stitt’s desk

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives unanimously passed a cyber crime bill that is now heading to Governor Kevin Stitt’s desk.

House Bill 1759 would update the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act to address evolving computer security threats in the wake of a growing number of ransomware cases in recent years.

It passed the House a second time Wednesday.

It had previously been sent to Governor Stitt’s desk, but was recalled after an error in wording was noted and it was sent to the Senate to be corrected.

It now awaits Governor Stitt’s signature.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.