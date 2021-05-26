Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Facebook, Instagram will now let you hide ‘like’ counts

FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at...
FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - If you post a photo to social media and you don’t know how many people liked it, did you really post it?

Instagram and Facebook users can now find out. Beginning Wednesday, those on both services will be able to hide the numbers that show how many people liked their posts and photos.

Instagram began hiding likes in 2019 as part of an effort to make people’s time on the app less stressful and depressing. While many users welcomed the feature, others, including some influencers, worried it might take away from the social media experience. At the time, the platform didn’t give users a choice to hide or unhide the like counts, which didn’t sit well with some users.

Now, after a test the company announced last month, users will be able to flip a switch that hides public like counts. Instead of a number telling you how many people liked your latest puppy photo, you’ll see “liked by Beyoncé and others” (if Beyoncé and others did, in fact, like your photo).

To hide like counts on Instagram, you can go to your settings and click on the “posts” section. If you choose to turn off like counts here, it will apply to all your posts. In addition, you will also be able to hide the counts for individual posts before you share them.

You can also choose to hide like counts before sharing a post. You can turn this setting on or off, even after it goes live.

The feature will be available to Instagram users beginning on Wednesday and to Facebook users in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrants have been filed in Comanche County for four Lawton women accused of child...
Arrest warrants filed for multiple Lawton women accused of child neglect
An arrest warrant has been filed against a Lawton man accused of inappropriately touching a...
Arrest warrant filed for Lawton man charged with lewd acts to a child
Prosecutors have filed Bobbie Willis’ autopsy in the case against James Jacobs Junior Monday.
Medical Examiner’s report filed in Lawton stabbing, strangulation death
Prosecutors have filed an autopsy report in their case against a Lawton man they say shot and...
Medical Examiner’s report filed in shooting death at Lawton motorcycle club
Governor Stitt signed a bill that will allow people who have been through the criminal justice...
Gov. Stitt signs bill expanding access to driver’s license for Oklahomans

Latest News

San Jose police responded to a shooting in the city on Wednesday morning.
LIVE: Official: Gunfire erupts at San Jose railyard, several hurt
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94
LIVE: Officials discuss downtown San Jose shooting
Brice Gathercole, a gas station customer in Iowa, distracted and disarmed a robber while police...
‘I wouldn’t call myself a hero’: Gas station customer stops armed robbery
EMS workers across the country race to homes, businesses, and car crashes every day to help...
Medwatch: EMS crews celebrate National EMS Week