Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Feral Hogs damaging parts of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

By Dallas Payeton
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA MOUNTAINS, Okla. (KSWO) - Feral Hogs have made their way into the Holy City of the Wichitas and are destroying a lot of land.

According to Caretaker Deena Dolch this has been an ongoing issue for the past three weeks in the Holy City.

It started out as small spots in different areas, but over time the damage expanded, causing Dolch to think it was more than just hogs.

“I really thought that somebody had came out and vandalized. It looks like somebody has completely plowed up our grounds,” Dolch said.

She’s seen hogs running around the Refuge in the past but hasn’t had to deal with them tearing up the grass in the Holy City before.

“I’ve been here for four years, and it’s devastating, absolutely devastating. We work so hard on our grounds year-round and have them looking very nice then you wake up to something like this. I’m in all about it,” Dolch said.

Wildlife Biologist Dan McDonald said there have been feral hogs in the Refuge since 1993, but they started controlling them in 1996 and have been doing so ever since.

A variety of methods are used to control the pigs.

“Between shooting, trapping, and aerial gunning from a helicopter. We general will remove 200 pigs from the Refuge every year. Varies from year to year depending on the population,” McDonald said.

Over the past couple of days, the refuge has captured about 20 pigs near the Holy City and hopes it’ll help with the issues.

He said they’re just looking for things to eat.

“Sometimes they’ll just graze on the grass or other vegetation on the refuge. Sometimes they’ll start to root and getting after tubers and roots and grubs and bugs in the ground,” McDonald said.

Dolch hopes all of this will come to an end so she can get the grass looking good again.

“We’ll probably have to replant some grass and start over in those spots,” Dolch said.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrants have been filed in Comanche County for four Lawton women accused of child...
Arrest warrants filed for multiple Lawton women accused of child neglect
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
One arrested after shooting at Comanche Nation police
Police say three teens were arrested after a short chase and crash in Lawton.
Three teens arrested after police chase, car crash in Lawton
An arrest warrant has been filed against a Lawton man accused of inappropriately touching a...
Arrest warrant filed for Lawton man charged with lewd acts to a child
Prosecutors have filed Bobbie Willis’ autopsy in the case against James Jacobs Junior Monday.
Medical Examiner’s report filed in Lawton stabbing, strangulation death

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday
Bob Wright joins 7News to discuss Lawton Interactive Theatre Comedy Nights kicking off Saturday...
Lawton Interactive Theatre Comedy Nights kick off Saturday
Ft. Sill will be holding their Memorial Day Murph Competition Saturday.
Ft. Sill holding Memorial Day Murph Competition
Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area will be opening their beach for the summer season Friday.
LETRA to open beach for summer season Friday