First Alert Forecast (5/26AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Showers with thunderstorms are coming to an end as they move slowly eastward. For impacts during the morning commute, little to none are expected. Temperatures as you’re heading out the door will stay in the 60s and 70s. As showers and storms come to an end, low clouds will likely lift and mostly dissipate for more sunshine on tap later today. Skies will be partly cloudy with a general mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will warm to above average for most, if not all! We’re looking at highs topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s! Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. With day-time heating and sharply defined dry line centered over the Texas panhandle will generate thunderstorms for later this afternoon. With moderate southwest winds aloft, shear will be sufficient for a few strong to severe storms. These storms will move into northwestern and west central Oklahoma by this evening. Main threats are looking to be golf ball sized hail and wind gusts between 60 and 80mph. Most activity should come to an end by early tomorrow morning.

Come tomorrow it’ll simply just be the definition of a May-day in Oklahoma. It’ll be warm, almost hot, windy and the atmosphere will be unstable. Mostly dry conditions are expected during the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will soar into the 80s and 90s all across southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. Winds out of the south to southwest at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated gusts will be higher.

During the afternoon, a wave of energy (in the form of a cold front) will make its way across the Central Plains. With abundant moisture, strong instability combined with the cold front, this will lead to severe storms likely. Main threats will be large hail and damaging winds, transitioning into more of a wind threat as storms form into a line later in the evening/ overnight. While the jet stream (a fast flowing movement of air) is some-what strong, if these storms break away into individual cells then we could see a few tornadoes spin up.

As the front passes it will stall/ slow down somewhere near or just south of the Red River. There is some disagreement between models on HOW far south this stretches. Tomorrow night’s storm will have some influence on this actually. Friday’s rain chances will be concentrated around this front. Friday will be much cooler as highs will drop into the upper 70s with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 15mph. We’re looking at a difference area wide of about 10 degrees.

As the front is eventually pushed south by another wave of energy, some ridging will build. This simply just means our rain chances will decrease resulting in a mostly dry Saturday. I’m not ruling out isolated showers completely just yet! Saturday will also be in the upper 70s with light northeast to east winds at 5 to 15mph.

This ridging is very brief as another trough is set to approach bringing rain chances back in the forecast for early next week. Day-time highs are trending below average at this time with many in the 70s but models are hinting at possibly cooler. Overnight lows/ morning temps are trending in the mid 60s.

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

