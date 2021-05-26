Ft. Sill holding Memorial Day Murph Competition

Expert Connections
Ft. Sill will be holding their Memorial Day Murph Competition Saturday.
By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FT. SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Ft. Sill will be holding their Memorial Day Murph Competition Saturday.

The competition will take place at 75th Fires Outdoor Track, starting at 9 a.m. Organizers say if weather conditions won’t permit outdoor activity, it will be moved to the Goldner Fitness Center.

The competition is named after Navy Lt. Michael Murphy who was killed in action and is done in honor of all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The workout done for the competition consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another one-mile run.

If you would like more information about the Memorial Day Murph Competition, you can visit the event’s Facebook page.

