Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

‘I wouldn’t call myself a hero’: Gas station customer stops armed robbery

By KCCI Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLFAX, Iowa (KCCI) – A convenience store robbery outside Des Moines ended peacefully thanks to a customer who distracted and disarmed the suspect.

Brice Gathercole never imagined a quick trip to a Casey’s convenience store Tuesday would turn into him interrupting a robbery.

“I just pulled up. I was walking in to get a bag of ice,” Gathercole said.

“I came up to the counter, and there’s this gentleman standing behind the counter with a gun stuffing his pockets full of cigarettes.”

The store’s three clerks were hiding in a closet office, on the phone with police.

“I just started talking to him, you know, trying to keep everything nice and calm and cool, you know, asking if he needed any help or if he needed a ride somewhere. Anything to get him kind of calm and relaxed,” Gathercole said.

While that conversation was going on inside, Colfax Police Department officers and Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies were swarming the store outside.

“I tell him, I say, ‘You know, I’m trying to help you here,’” Gathercole said.

“I said, ‘Could you point that somewhere else?’ And he looked away just for a second. I grabbed the barrel of the gun, pulled it off to my side and then took it away from him.”

Gathercole said he knew the officers were outside, so he went out the door with the gun held high above his head.

Police took suspect Danny Stevens into custody, and no one was hurt.

“It turned out the best way it could,” Colfax Police Chief Andy Summy said.

Summy called Gathercole – who has no law enforcement or military training – a hero, even if Gathercole wouldn’t go that far.

“I wouldn’t call myself a hero,” he said. “I was just helping out.”

Copyright 2021 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrants have been filed in Comanche County for four Lawton women accused of child...
Arrest warrants filed for multiple Lawton women accused of child neglect
An arrest warrant has been filed against a Lawton man accused of inappropriately touching a...
Arrest warrant filed for Lawton man charged with lewd acts to a child
Prosecutors have filed Bobbie Willis’ autopsy in the case against James Jacobs Junior Monday.
Medical Examiner’s report filed in Lawton stabbing, strangulation death
Prosecutors have filed an autopsy report in their case against a Lawton man they say shot and...
Medical Examiner’s report filed in shooting death at Lawton motorcycle club
Governor Stitt signed a bill that will allow people who have been through the criminal justice...
Gov. Stitt signs bill expanding access to driver’s license for Oklahomans

Latest News

San Jose police responded to a shooting in the city on Wednesday morning.
LIVE: Official: Gunfire erupts at San Jose railyard, several hurt
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94
LIVE: Officials discuss downtown San Jose shooting
EMS workers across the country race to homes, businesses, and car crashes every day to help...
Medwatch: EMS crews celebrate National EMS Week