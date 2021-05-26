Expert Connections
Lawton City Council adopts $528 million budget for next fiscal year

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council adopted a city budget of $528 million for the next fiscal year at Tuesday’s meeting.

In a public hearing, no citizens came forward to speak on the budget.

City Manager Michael Cleghorn’s presentation to Council for next year’s budget included things like consumer price index increases for utility fees, rolling stock fees and sewer fees.

He said they were able to forego a sewer fee increase this year.

“The City borrowed $47 million to rebuild the Wastewater Treatment Plant,” he said. “We were able through analysis to forego a sewer fee increase for this fiscal year.”

According to Cleghorn, last year, the City saved money during the pandemic by not hiring positions that were vacant, but they’re looking to hire those again.

It includes areas like meter readers, code enforcement and emergency dispatchers.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

