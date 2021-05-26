Expert Connections
Lawton City Council hears presentation from recycling company

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council listened to a presentation from a recycling company coming to Lawton in late July.

Recyclops is a subscription service that brings a recycling program to cities that don’t already have one.

It costs residents who subscribe $12 per month and recycling materials are picked up every two weeks.

Local drivers use their own cars to pick up trash in an Uber-style model and make on average $25 an hour.

“We all know the importance of recycling, especially with everything that’s going on right now. The amount of energy it takes to make products out of raw materials is about three times the amount it takes to make it out of recycled materials, so it’s very important that we keep things out of our landfills and that we re-use the materials that can be used over and over again,” said Dennis Wise, Recyclops Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

He guaranteed council that no items picked up would end up in the Lawton landfill.

They’ve already launched in other Oklahoma cities like Bartlesville and Yukon.

It takes 100 sign-ups to get the program started in a city.

For more information, you can visit recyclops.com.

