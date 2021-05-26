Expert Connections
Lawton City Council looks forward to big summer events without COVID restrictions

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council members reflected on how the coronavirus pandemic affected events in Lawton over the last year and looked at how the City would move forward with major events this summer in regards to COVID restrictions.

Mayor Stan Booker said it’s about more than fun events; it’s about the mental health issues it causes when we take community celebrations away from the public.

The Armed Forces Day Parade, the Freedom Festival and International Festival are back on this year. At Tuesday’s meeting, City Council directed staff not to place any restrictions on those events, like limiting activities.

Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins is a former social worker who said participating in these events can even be a coping mechanism.

“Families need places to go and we also know that healthy communities have those things available,” she said. “So often I hear people say ‘There’s nothing to do in Lawton,’ The last thing we want is that to go downhill rather than to increase those activities.”

Overwhelmingly, members agreed that these trademark Lawton events boost spirits, and it’s needed now more than ever.

“It just stimulates those endorphins and we have to have something to look forward to,” she said. “Looking forward to something is good mental health. Sometimes if you’re depressed, if you have something to look forward to and you can focus on that, that is extremely helpful.”

Booker said as we watched these events be cancelled one by one last year, and people started to stay at home alone, it contributed to a decline in mental health and a rise in crime.

“We were concerned about overloading the healthcare system and concerned about people dying,” he said, “but now we’ve gone from a high of 787 cases to 14. That’s a 97 and a half percent drop. It’s time to pay attention to that mental health issue.”

He said these events are where you make memories with family and friends that you keep forever.

“They’re part of what’s our community,” he said. “They become a part of our community. We have the largest fireworks display in southwest Oklahoma and probably larger. It’s quite large, it’s quite amazing and it’s the largest collection of people in our city every year.”

The Armed Forces Day Parade is on June 12, the Freedom Festival is on June 26th and International Festival is in September.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

