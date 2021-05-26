Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Interactive Theatre Comedy Nights kick off Saturday

By Makenzie Burk
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrants have been filed in Comanche County for four Lawton women accused of child...
Arrest warrants filed for multiple Lawton women accused of child neglect
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
One arrested after shooting at Comanche Nation police
Police say three teens were arrested after a short chase and crash in Lawton.
Three teens arrested after police chase, car crash in Lawton
An arrest warrant has been filed against a Lawton man accused of inappropriately touching a...
Arrest warrant filed for Lawton man charged with lewd acts to a child
Prosecutors have filed Bobbie Willis’ autopsy in the case against James Jacobs Junior Monday.
Medical Examiner’s report filed in Lawton stabbing, strangulation death

Latest News

Ft. Sill will be holding their Memorial Day Murph Competition Saturday.
Ft. Sill holding Memorial Day Murph Competition
Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area will be opening their beach for the summer season Friday.
LETRA to open beach for summer season Friday
Duncan Police Officer Connor Newman joins 7News to discuss the fifth annual Cops and Bobbers...
Fifth annual Cops and Bobbers happening June 5 at Lake Humphrey
Main Street Duncan has been recognized as a 2021 Main Street America affiliate.
Mainstreet Duncan named 2021 Main Street America affiliate