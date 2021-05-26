Lawton man sentenced for 2020 burglary, assault charges

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was sentenced Tuesday after being arrested in 2020 on multiple assault and burglary charges.

Jamal Porter was arrested in January of 2020 after police were called to a residence on a disturbance.

They say Porter began banging on a woman’s door while yelling “You killed my baby.” He was eventually able to kick the door in and attacked the woman.

She was able to get away, but Porter then attacked two other women who tried to intervene during the incident.

He was charged with Second-Degree Burglary, Domestic Abuse, Assault and Battery, and Resisting and Officer.

Court documents revealed that Porter pleaded guilty to each charge.

He has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison, with one year set to be served concurrently in the Comanche County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.