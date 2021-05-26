LETRA to open beach for summer season Friday

FT. SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area will be opening their beach for the summer season Friday.

Officials say they want people to know about the many great activities for those who live on and off Fort Sill to enjoy at LETRA, such as swimming, fishing, kayaking, hiking, and more.

LETRA’s summer season begins May 28 and runs until September 7, with their beach being open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can pay a daily carload fee, $6 for active duty and DOD ID cardholders or $8 for civilians, or purchase season passes.

You can contact LETRA staff at 580-442-5858 for more information on season passes.

