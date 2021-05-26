Expert Connections
Mainstreet Duncan named 2021 Main Street America affiliate

Main Street Duncan has been recognized as a 2021 Main Street America affiliate.
Main Street Duncan has been recognized as a 2021 Main Street America affiliate.
By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Main Street Duncan has been recognized as a 2021 Main Street America affiliate.

Main Street America is an organization that has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for 40 years through preservation-based economic development.

The organization announces their list of nationally recognized affiliate programs every year as a way to celebrate the commitment of these programs to making meaningful improvements in their downtowns and commercial districts.

“We are grateful for all of the support, from the business and property owners, the volunteers, and the community for the continuation of the programs on-going success,” said Destiny Ahlfenger, Main Street Duncan’s Executive Director.

Main Street Duncan is one of the longest running programs in Oklahoma and will receive a $25 million reinvestment.

Main Street America officials say that amount represents money that has been reinvested back into the historic downtown district since the start of the program in 1986.

