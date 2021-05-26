Expert Connections
Mayor Booker to seek second term in Lawton

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mayor Stan Booker says he plans to run for mayor again after City Council approved the dates for the 2021 primary and general elections for mayor and city council today.

A primary election for Mayor, Wards One and Two will be held on Sept. 14.

Booker’s current term expires in Jan. 2022, along with Councilmembers Keith Jackson and Mary Ann Hankins.

He said he still has more wants he wants to accomplish.

“Being mayor has been the most fulfilling thing in my professional career,” he said. “Now it’s not better than being a grandfather, but it is so rewarding because of what you get to do for your city.”

If necessary, a general election will be held on Nov. 9.

