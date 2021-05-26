Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Medwatch: EMS crews celebrate National EMS Week

EMS workers across the country race to homes, businesses, and car crashes every day to help...
EMS workers across the country race to homes, businesses, and car crashes every day to help others during an emergency.(KSWO)
By Haley Wilson
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - EMS workers across the country race to homes, businesses, and car crashes every day to help others during an emergency. Stopping and thanking them during an emergency isn’t usually the first thing on someone’s mind, so there’s a week dedicated to showing them appreciation.

Jamie Hennessee, a paramedic and manager for CCMH’s ambulance department, has been working in this field for 22 years now and said every call leaves an impact on her.

“I’ve learned a lesson from every call,” Hennessee said. “On every call, I learn something new, and because of that, it helps me become a better practitioner, so I’m better prepared for the next one.”

During National EMS Week, which is celebrated during the third week of May every year, the theme for this year was: “THIS IS EMS: Caring for Our Communities.” She said they not only focused on the crew in the ambulance, but also the people working behind the scenes dispatching them.

“This gives us an opportunity to really give back to our crew members and recognize them for their hard work and dedication to this field and profession,” she said.

Hennessee said it also gives them the chance to reach out to the community and offer safety tips regarding medical emergencies.

“Wear your seatbelt,” she said. “Wear your seatbelt. Don’t text and drive. Obviously sunscreen, protection from the elements and stuff like that.”

Hennessee said the crew members are not only committed to the profession, but they’re also committed to the people and the communities that they serve.

“We went through a lot of issues with staffing and so forth over the last year due to COVID at moments, so it’s been great to see the crews come together and show up for the community and each other,” she said.

Whether it’s National EMS week or not, you can always let them know that you appreciate them. Hennessee said many of them will be shy and say it’s just their job, but it means a lot to have someone say something.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrants have been filed in Comanche County for four Lawton women accused of child...
Arrest warrants filed for multiple Lawton women accused of child neglect
An arrest warrant has been filed against a Lawton man accused of inappropriately touching a...
Arrest warrant filed for Lawton man charged with lewd acts to a child
Prosecutors have filed Bobbie Willis’ autopsy in the case against James Jacobs Junior Monday.
Medical Examiner’s report filed in Lawton stabbing, strangulation death
Prosecutors have filed an autopsy report in their case against a Lawton man they say shot and...
Medical Examiner’s report filed in shooting death at Lawton motorcycle club
Governor Stitt signed a bill that will allow people who have been through the criminal justice...
Gov. Stitt signs bill expanding access to driver’s license for Oklahomans

Latest News

Officials from Lawton Public Schools have announced that their mask mandate has expired.
Lawton Public Schools announces mask mandate expiration
Comanche County Memorial Hospital recently transitioned their behavioral health service from...
Medwatch: Behavioral Health Unit at CCMH transitions from geriatric to adult
Comanche County Memorial Hospital recently transitioned their behavioral health service from...
Medwatch: Behavioral Health Unit at CCMH transitions from geriatric to adult
Comanche County Memorial Hospital takes care of patients, but their team members have also...
Medwatch: CCMH team members helping each other out