Fort Sill National Cemetery will not hold public ceremony for Memorial Day

(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - There will be no public Memorial Day ceremony this year at Fort Sill National Cemetery.

Officials say this is in adherence with guidance from the National Cemetery Administration.

“Memorial Day is a special time for Americans to reflect on the contributions of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” said Matthew Priest, assistant director for Fort Sill and Fort Gibson National Cemeteries.

The cemetery will stay open from dawn to dusk for visitors.

Visitors are also welcome to place individual flags at gravesites.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

