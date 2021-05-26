Oklahoma AG Hunter to step down

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has announced he plans to step down.

His resignation is effective June 1.

“Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office,” Hunter said. “The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.”

Hunter filed for divorce from his wife on May 21.

Hunter became Oklahoma’s attorney general in 2017 after previously serving as Oklahoma’s Secretary of State.

Officials with Hunter’s office say a resignation letter will be available later.

