One arrested after shooting at Comanche Nation police

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation police say one person was arrested after opening fire on officers.

Police say they were called to the Comanche Nation Casino Tuesday night after someone who was banned from the casino was trespassing.

Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point, turned around to fire a weapon at one of the officers.

No one was hurt in that shooting.

Comanche Nation police say the suspect was later caught at the Montego Bay Apartments.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

