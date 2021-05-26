Three teens arrested after police chase, car crash in Lawton
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police say three teens were arrested after a short chase and crash in Lawton.
It happened just before 3 p.m.
Police say the three juveniles who were each identified as possible suspects in other crimes, were spotted in a stolen car.
Officers tried to pull them over, but say the teens sped off.
The chase ended near Lawrie-Tatum road, where the juveniles crashed into another car.
All three were arrested.
