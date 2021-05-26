Three teens arrested after police chase, car crash in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police say three teens were arrested after a short chase and crash in Lawton.

It happened just before 3 p.m.

Police say the three juveniles who were each identified as possible suspects in other crimes, were spotted in a stolen car.

Officers tried to pull them over, but say the teens sped off.

The chase ended near Lawrie-Tatum road, where the juveniles crashed into another car.

All three were arrested.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.