7News First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, strong-to-severe storms will fire up along the dry line across the Texas Panhandle with a west-to-east movement. Storms could maintain their strength as they approach and move into the western half of Southwest Oklahoma and Northwest Texas. The main threats for any severe storms tonight will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph and overnight lows will fall into the low 70s.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday for the threat of numerous strong-to-severe storms. A front will approach Texoma providing lift for storms to get going during the late afternoon and evening. An enhanced risk (3/5) is currently in place from a Walters-Crowell-Duncan line and northward. While models are agreeing on the placement of storms, there are inconsistencies with the timing of storms The main threats for severe storms across Southwest Oklahoma will be wind gusts ranging anywhere from 70-80 mph, hail up to the size of baseballs, an isolated tornado or two and localized flooding. A slightly higher threat for flooding in the eastern half of Southwest Oklahoma. Northwest Texas will see the threat for wind gusts up to 60-70 mph, golf ball sized hail and localized flooding.

The front will be draped across Northwest Texas on Friday and with the heating of the day scattered storms will fire up along the front with the possibility of isolated strong-to-severe storms primarily south of the Red River. High temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees cooler for areas north of the front.

The coverage of rain will be much lower on Saturday as a brief ridge builds across the Southern Plains. However, another deep trough approaching the area late Sunday night increasing rain chances once again across Texoma.

