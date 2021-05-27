Expert Connections
Arrest warrant issued for Stephens County man accused of killing puppies

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in Stephens County who is accused of killing two dogs belonging to a former romantic partner.

According to an affidavit, deputies were called to Jimmy Lloyd Burch’s home after gunshots were heard coming from that area.

Investigators say Burch told them he shot and killed the dogs because they were bothering his horses.

The affidavit reports that Burch took the officer to his pasture where he claimed to have shot the dogs, allegedly telling the officer that he shot them each once in the head with a .22 rifle as they were running.

Deputies say they then found kennels on the property that had “large pools of blood in the dirt and blood on the collars attached to the chains inside the kennels.”

The dogs were estimated by authorities at the scene to be between 4 to 6 months old.

Burch has been charged with two counts of cruelty to animals.

He faces a fine and five years in prison if convicted.

