Cache taking over Fort Sill animal control, building new animal shelter

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Cache is getting a new animal shelter thanks to a partnership with Fort Sill.

Last week, city officials signed a contract to get construction started.

Through the years, the Cache animal control’s been at the center of some controversy. Now, they’re looking forward to having additional help to care for lost and abandoned animals.

Mayor Scott Brown said nearly a year ago, Fort Sill approached Cache about taking over their animal control.

He actually wrote the proposal for it when he was still a councilman, so he calls this project his baby.

“Animal control, I believe in any small town, especially, is always kind of a burden,” he said. “It’s hard to find people that want to do that job. It’s hard for a city to absorb the costs that it costs having an animal control officer.”

They’ve already purchased new equipment, a truck and made a new hire.

“Cache has always had one animal control officer,” he said. “Now that we’ve brought Fort Sill on board with us, we’ve been able to hire two animal control officers. We now have coverage 7 days a week for the City of Cache.”

The price tag for the new shelter is $78,000 and Fort Sill is paying for all of it.

It will have 10 new kennels, a cat room and a family room for people to take an individual animal to look at together.

The location is right next to the current shelter.

“We’re super excited about that,” he said. “We also take dogs from Indiahoma because they’re kind of a smaller community and don’t have the infrastructure to hold that.”

Plus, they’ll be able to upgrade the existing shelter with the money. Right now, it’s a one room shelter with only six kennels. Soon, it’ll have a wash station and be modernized.

“All that kind of stuff is something that the city doesn’t have to go out and try to find money and keep up to date on,” he said. “It also brings in a revenue to the City of Cache. Fort Sill pays us to take care of that contract, so it really helps out the City of Cache a lot.”

According to Brown, they discussed potential overcrowding with Fort Sill and it’s not a concern.

“After looking at the numbers for previous years when Lawton had them,” he said, “with the addition to the new animal shelter that we’re building, we don’t see any large issues bringing on Fort Sill.”

The company is starting construction on the shelter as soon as the weather is nice. It’s set to open on Aug. 1.

