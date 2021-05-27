Child reportedly hit by car in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being hit by a car.

The call went out from dispatch just before 10 p.m. at Rogers Lane and Fort Sill Boulevard.

Information is still limited at this time, but the report from dispatchers was that a child had been hit by a car.

7News will continue to gather information and keep you updated as we learn more.

