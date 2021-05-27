Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Epic Charter Schools severs ties with Epic Youth Services

By Rhiannon Poolaw
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Epic Charter Schools and Epic Youth Services have ended their 10-year contractual relationship following several months of controversy.

Epic Charter Schools officials signed a settlement with the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board in April that required the entities to separate.

The agreement, however, allowed Epic to continue serving their more than 35,000 students in 75 Oklahoma counties.

Epic Youth Services is a privately-owned, for-profit management organization that oversaw Epic Charter Schools day-to-day operations.

The contract between the two entities will conclude on June 30.

The Board of Education for Epic Charter Schools has voted to expand to six members and will work towards greater transparency.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
One arrested after shooting at Comanche Nation police
A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Child reportedly hit by car in Lawton
Police say three teens were arrested after a short chase and crash in Lawton.
Three teens arrested after police chase, car crash in Lawton
Oklahoma AG Hunter to step down
Arrest warrants have been filed in Comanche County for four Lawton women accused of child...
Arrest warrants filed for multiple Lawton women accused of child neglect

Latest News

First Alert Weather 5pm
First Alert 7News: A few severe storms could linger into the overnight hours
Lawmakers are addressing the backlog of Oklahomans who have hit a roadblock in getting their...
Oklahoma lawmakers address REAL ID backlog
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in Stephens County who is accused of killing two...
Arrest warrant issued for Stephens County man accused of killing puppies
A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Police give update on child injured on Fort Sill Boulevard