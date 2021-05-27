Epic Charter Schools severs ties with Epic Youth Services

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Epic Charter Schools and Epic Youth Services have ended their 10-year contractual relationship following several months of controversy.

Epic Charter Schools officials signed a settlement with the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board in April that required the entities to separate.

The agreement, however, allowed Epic to continue serving their more than 35,000 students in 75 Oklahoma counties.

Epic Youth Services is a privately-owned, for-profit management organization that oversaw Epic Charter Schools day-to-day operations.

The contract between the two entities will conclude on June 30.

The Board of Education for Epic Charter Schools has voted to expand to six members and will work towards greater transparency.

