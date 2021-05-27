First Alert 7News: A few severe storms could linger into the overnight hours

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A cold front descending from the south continues to provide uplift for the strong and severe storms that are firing up and moving across Texoma. Main threats associated with these storms are large hail up to baseball sized, 70 - 80 mph wind gusts, minor flooding and isolated tornadoes, with a greater threat for tornadoes across southwest Oklahoma.

There will be a few lingering storms in our southeaster counties during the overnight hours into early Friday. Lows will be in the low 60s, with daytime and nighttime temperatures taking a slight dive over the next few days as the cold front moves through Texoma as we head into the weekend.

On Friday, the greatest chance for storms will be south of the Red River, albeit they will not be as strong as the storms that occur overnight tonight. Although most of Texoma will still have a lot of energy available for storms, as the cold front moves further south so does most of the the lifting mechanisms that we would need to convert that available energy into storms. Tomorrow will see more hit and miss strong to severe storms, with most of them occurring across northwest Texas. There is currently a marginal risk for severe weather which encompasses most counties in northwest Texas. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s in the wake of the strong cold front that will have moved through Texoma with winds coming out of the northeast at 10 - 15 mph.

A low coverage of showers and storms are expected throughout the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies and highs staying in the mid 70s. Lows will continue to drop, getting down to the low 60s and upper 50s.

Memorial Day will see another spike in our rain coverage, with a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. If you have any plans for this holiday weekend, make sure to adjust accordingly to the weather and keep track of any developing storms. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

