First Alert Forecast (5/27AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Thursday morning! It’s a very warm and muggy start to the day, so don’t even think about grabbing the jacket before heading out the door. Dew points are in the 60s and 70s (simply meaning very muggy/tropical-like), air temperatures are into the low to mid 70s. Today is going to be the definition of an Oklahoma May-day. It’ll once again be hot, windy and the atmosphere will be unstable. Mostly dry conditions are expected during the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will soar into the 80s and 90s all across southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. Winds out of the south to southwest at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated gusts will be higher.

During the early afternoon, a wave of energy (in the form of a cold front) will make its way across the Central Plains. With abundant moisture, strong instability combined with the cold front, this will lead to severe storms. Main threats will be large hail and damaging winds, transitioning into more of a wind threat as storms form into a line later in the evening/ overnight. While the jet stream (a fast flowing movement of air) is some-what strong, if these storms break away into individual cells then we could see a few tornadoes spin up. Otherwise baseball sized hail and winds 80 mph or greater will be possible.

The front will enter near the Oklahoma and Kansas border by 4PM and dives southeast. It’ll still be north of I-40 by 6 o’clock before entering into our viewing area between 7-9PM.

As the front passes it will stall/ slow down somewhere near or just south of the Red River. Models continue to trend this front faster and farther south with the front. Rain chances Friday and Friday night will echo this trend, being mostly confined to southern Oklahoma and north Texas. Friday’s rain chances will be concentrated around this front. Friday will be much cooler as highs will drop into the upper 70s with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 15mph. We’re looking at a difference area wide of about 10 degrees.

As the front is eventually pushed south by another wave of energy, some ridging will build. This simply just means our rain chances will decrease resulting in a mostly dry Saturday. I’m not ruling out isolated showers completely just yet! Saturday will also be in the upper 70s with light northeast to east winds at 5 to 15mph.

This ridging is very brief as another trough is set to approach bringing rain chances back in the forecast for early next week. Day-time highs are trending below average at this time with many in the 70s but models are hinting at possibly cooler. Overnight lows/ morning temps are trending in the mid 60s.

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

