Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

‘It’s a great time’: Man brings pug along for coffee deliveries on bike

By KCCI Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – An Iowa man forced to change careers due to the pandemic made the best of it by starting a business out of his basement.

Chris James started Buffalo Brew Coffee in November, and in a matter of months he was able to buy a new roaster that increases his productivity from 1 pound an hour to 60 pounds an hour.

Once an order is bagged up and ready to go, he hops on his bike and rolls from delivery to delivery.

James packs more than coffee: His trusty traveling companion is his nearly 11-year-old female pug Sooshie.

She’s blind and has difficulty moving her hind legs. This is a way James gets her out in the fresh air.

“Getting outdoors, enjoying the sunshine, being with Sooshie, waving to the neighbors, it’s a great time!” James said.

James said his customers have taken a liking to the helmet- and goggle-wearing bundle of joy.

“They all want photos and selfies with Sooshie, they want to pet her, and Sooshie eats up all of it,” James said.

A customer named Todd Oakes said Buffalo Brew Coffee checks a lot of his boxes.

“We’re coffee lovers, and the fact that it’s local, we love to support local businesses as well, so it kind of checked a couple boxes for us there,” Oakes said.

“The fact they have a dog now checks another box, because we’re dog lovers as well.”

James said he will eventually wave goodbye to making deliveries on his bike as his business continues to grow.

Copyright 2021 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
One arrested after shooting at Comanche Nation police
A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Child reportedly hit by car in Lawton
Police say three teens were arrested after a short chase and crash in Lawton.
Three teens arrested after police chase, car crash in Lawton
Oklahoma AG Hunter to step down
Arrest warrants have been filed in Comanche County for four Lawton women accused of child...
Arrest warrants filed for multiple Lawton women accused of child neglect

Latest News

FILE - Monet Carter-Mixon, center, the sister of Manuel Ellis, speaks at a press conference in...
Murder charges filed against officers in Black man’s death
An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Sheriff: Gunman appeared to target some victims at Calif. rail yard
In this Dec. 28, 2009 photo provided by Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Stephanie Davis, she holds a...
Deep-rooted racism, discrimination permeate US military, service members say
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin
Gladys Sicknick, mother of the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, arrives at the...
‘Couldn’t stay quiet’ Capitol officer’s mom wants Jan. 6 probe