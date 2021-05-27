Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Kids recovering after wind carries bounce house 15 feet into air

Four children were hospitalized after a dust devil carried a bounce house more than 15 feet...
Four children were hospitalized after a dust devil carried a bounce house more than 15 feet into the air at an end-of-the-school-year celebration in Arizona.(Source: Kevin Lee, KPHO/KTVK via CNN)
By KPHO/KTVK Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - Four children are recovering from injuries after a dust devil picked up a bounce house in Arizona and carried it more than 15 feet into the air.

It started out as an end-of-the-school-year celebration on May 20 at a gated community in Mesa, Arizona, when Kevin Lee says his 6-year-old son and three other children endured horror on a bounce house set up for the party.

“The dust devil came, and then, I flew,” Lee’s son said.

Wind gusts carried the bounce house up more than 15 feet, leading to a traumatic fall.

“What was supposed to be a celebration turned into a tragedy for the neighborhood,” Lee said. “Everyone was in shock when it happened. It was a catastrophe, a freak accident.”

The accident sent four school children to the hospital. Thankfully, they’re all expected to be OK.

Lee’s son fractured his tailbone. The three other children suffered injuries that ranged from broken bones, lacerated livers and concussions. One remains hospitalized.

“We are all very, very lucky because as bad as it was, it could have been so much worse,” Lee said.

Lee’s son says he plans to never get back in a bounce house again.

GoFundMe set up to help with the children’s medical expenses has raised more than $10,000.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrants have been filed in Comanche County for four Lawton women accused of child...
Arrest warrants filed for multiple Lawton women accused of child neglect
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
One arrested after shooting at Comanche Nation police
Police say three teens were arrested after a short chase and crash in Lawton.
Three teens arrested after police chase, car crash in Lawton
An arrest warrant has been filed against a Lawton man accused of inappropriately touching a...
Arrest warrant filed for Lawton man charged with lewd acts to a child
Prosecutors have filed Bobbie Willis’ autopsy in the case against James Jacobs Junior Monday.
Medical Examiner’s report filed in Lawton stabbing, strangulation death

Latest News

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is set to begin a sidewalk reconstruction project in...
ODOT to begin sidewalk reconstruction project in Comanche
Traffic was blocked for nearly an hour after a crash off I-44 and Rogers Lane in Lawton.
Lawton crash backs up traffic
No injuries were reported after a crash in Lawton Wednesday afternoon.
No injuries reported in Lawton crash
A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Child reportedly hit by car in Lawton