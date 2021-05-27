Law enforcement offer boating safety advice ahead of holiday weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -With the Memorial Day weekend coming up, law enforcement are encouraging people to be safe out on the lake.

Lawton Police Sergeant Gary Ellis wants people to be mindful of others on boats.

He says there are usually plenty of boats out on the lake during the Memorial Day weekend.

He said first and foremost people should watch their speed, don’t drink while driving a boat, and any kid 12 or under should have on a life jacket.

”Hopefully everybody will come out and just get along and have fun, and not cause any problems with anybody, and do things like their suppose to be done, and have a great time,” Ellis said.

He says any unlawful actions can result in a ticket or a trip to jail.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.