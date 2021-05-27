ODOT to begin sidewalk reconstruction project in Comanche

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is set to begin a sidewalk reconstruction project in Comanche.

The project will begin on June 7 and is expected to run through Fall 2021.

Officials say drivers and pedestrians on on US-81/Rodeo Drive and SH-53/Oak Main Avenue can expect various intermittent lane and sidewalk closures and lane shifts during reconstruction.

The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone and drivers should watch for workers and equipment on the roadway.

This project was a partnership between ODOT and the City of Comanche using federal funds combined with local funds provided by the city.

An almost $992,000 contract was awarded to Schiralli Construction Corp, of Wilson, OK to complete the work.

