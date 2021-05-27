Oklahoma House of Representatives adjourn 2021 session

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives adjourned Sine Die on Thursday.

During this legislative session, lawmakers sent 600 measures to Governor Kevin Stitt’s office, covering a variety of areas ranging from education policies to budget, taxes, and even public safety.

House Speaker Charles McCall says this was a very comprehensive conservative policy session.

“From the budget to policy, this was the most comprehensive conservative policy session ever,” said McCall. “The largest House Republican majority in state history delivered more pro-growth conservative wins than ever before in a single session. We met the mandate of the voters and can build on that momentum going forward.”

The House Republican Caucus says they have made a number of accomplishments in their priority areas over the 2021 session.

Some of those accomplishments include:

The 2022 session will start on Feb. 7, 2022, although the Legislature will convene in a special session to address Congressional redistricting.

You can visit the Oklahoma State Legislature’s website to look up information on House Bills, see the Oklahoma Constitution, and listen to their podcast.

