Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma House of Representatives adjourn 2021 session

The Oklahoma House of Representatives adjourned Sine Die on Thursday.
The Oklahoma House of Representatives adjourned Sine Die on Thursday.(Oklahoma House of Representatives)
By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives adjourned Sine Die on Thursday.

During this legislative session, lawmakers sent 600 measures to Governor Kevin Stitt’s office, covering a variety of areas ranging from education policies to budget, taxes, and even public safety.

House Speaker Charles McCall says this was a very comprehensive conservative policy session.

“From the budget to policy, this was the most comprehensive conservative policy session ever,” said McCall. “The largest House Republican majority in state history delivered more pro-growth conservative wins than ever before in a single session. We met the mandate of the voters and can build on that momentum going forward.”

The House Republican Caucus says they have made a number of accomplishments in their priority areas over the 2021 session.

Some of those accomplishments include:

The 2022 session will start on Feb. 7, 2022, although the Legislature will convene in a special session to address Congressional redistricting.

You can visit the Oklahoma State Legislature’s website to look up information on House Bills, see the Oklahoma Constitution, and listen to their podcast.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
One arrested after shooting at Comanche Nation police
A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Child reportedly hit by car in Lawton
Police say three teens were arrested after a short chase and crash in Lawton.
Three teens arrested after police chase, car crash in Lawton
Oklahoma AG Hunter to step down
Arrest warrants have been filed in Comanche County for four Lawton women accused of child...
Arrest warrants filed for multiple Lawton women accused of child neglect

Latest News

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has announced he plans to step down.
Oklahoma AG Hunter to step down
The Oklahoma House of Representatives and the State Senate redistricting offices will be...
Congressional redistricting meeting to be held at Lawton City Hall
The Duncan City Council will meet to discuss a number of topics this evening.
The Duncan City Council will meet to discuss a number of topics this evening.
Governor Stitt signed a bill that will allow people who have been through the criminal justice...
Gov. Stitt signs bill expanding access to driver’s license for Oklahomans