Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma lawmakers address REAL ID backlog

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawmakers are addressing the backlog of Oklahomans who have hit a roadblock in getting their REAL ID.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 1057 on Monday, giving Oklahomans the option to extend their renewal license time from four years to eight years.

The bill will also restore the 2020 budget cuts to the Department of Public Service, allowing agencies to bring back more license examiners and provide more equipment to tag agencies to process Real IDs.

There are REAL ID mega-centers, modeled from COVID-19 vaccine pods, are planned to take place in Tulsa and Oklahoma City over the summer.

Legislators say the mega-centers will cost $6.6 million to establish, but will be no additional cost to Oklahomans.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
One arrested after shooting at Comanche Nation police
A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Child reportedly hit by car in Lawton
Police say three teens were arrested after a short chase and crash in Lawton.
Three teens arrested after police chase, car crash in Lawton
Oklahoma AG Hunter to step down
Arrest warrants have been filed in Comanche County for four Lawton women accused of child...
Arrest warrants filed for multiple Lawton women accused of child neglect

Latest News

Epic Charter Schools and Epic Youth Services have ended their 10-year contractual relationship...
Epic Charter Schools severs ties with Epic Youth Services
First Alert Weather 5pm
First Alert 7News: A few severe storms could linger into the overnight hours
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in Stephens County who is accused of killing two...
Arrest warrant issued for Stephens County man accused of killing puppies
A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Police give update on child injured on Fort Sill Boulevard