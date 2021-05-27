Oklahoma lawmakers address REAL ID backlog

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawmakers are addressing the backlog of Oklahomans who have hit a roadblock in getting their REAL ID.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 1057 on Monday, giving Oklahomans the option to extend their renewal license time from four years to eight years.

The bill will also restore the 2020 budget cuts to the Department of Public Service, allowing agencies to bring back more license examiners and provide more equipment to tag agencies to process Real IDs.

There are REAL ID mega-centers, modeled from COVID-19 vaccine pods, are planned to take place in Tulsa and Oklahoma City over the summer.

Legislators say the mega-centers will cost $6.6 million to establish, but will be no additional cost to Oklahomans.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.