Oklahoma State Fair returns in 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Fair is will be returning in 2021.

The Fair was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return September 16 through the 26 in Oklahoma City.

This year’s theme is “Back to Fun in 2021″ to celebrate the event’s return.

Organizers say to keep an eye on the State Fair’s social media for updates on concerts, Disney On Ice, special events, ticket giveaways, and more.

There will be free concerts, thousands of food and shopping vendors, shows, exhibits, games, and of course the carnival rides.

Ride tickets will move to a digital format.

For more information, you can visit the Oklahoma State Fair’s Facebook page or website.

