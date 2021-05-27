Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Partnership bringing job programs to the City of Lawton

By Dallas Payeton
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new partnership between the City of Lawton and Oklahoma Workforce was made official by city council members.

Oklahoma Workforce is bringing in an On-the-Job training and Work Experience program that will help the city fill jobs and find qualified employees.

The On-the-Job training program is a six-month program.

Workforce can refer a person to the city for a certain job, but if more experience is needed, they can be put through the program.

“They get paid by us, get all the benefits that we have, and anything that a regular city employee gets. The only difference with that program is working through workforce. Workforce pays up to 50-percent of their salary during that six-month training period,” Interim Human Resource Director Craig Akard said.

Akard said the city is required to come up with a training plan for the individual to help them gain the experience they need.

“If something happens and they don’t like it or they’re not working out for us at the end of that six months they’re let loose. Anytime during the six months if they don’t like or they’re not working out they can always be let go,” Akard said.

The Work Experience Program is a three-month program designed for people that are unsure of what they want to do after high school or college.

“This gives them the opportunity to come and try a job. Go through workforce, come to us, try a job, and see if they like it. It also lets the directors see if this person is going to work out in this job,” Akard said.

Akard believes the programs can help the city get moving in the right direction.

“Apart of my job is hiring people, and we have a hard time getting people hired, so these programs can do nothing but help us get candidates in here,” Akard said.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
One arrested after shooting at Comanche Nation police
A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Child reportedly hit by car in Lawton
Police say three teens were arrested after a short chase and crash in Lawton.
Three teens arrested after police chase, car crash in Lawton
A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Police give update on child injured on Fort Sill Boulevard
Oklahoma AG Hunter to step down

Latest News

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic the state fair is back!
Oklahoma State Fair returns in 2021
Epic Charter Schools and Epic Youth Services have ended their 10-year contractual relationship...
Epic Charter Schools severs ties with Epic Youth Services
First Alert Weather 5pm
First Alert 7News: A few severe storms could linger into the overnight hours
Lawmakers are addressing the backlog of Oklahomans who have hit a roadblock in getting their...
Oklahoma lawmakers address REAL ID backlog