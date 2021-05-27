Partnership bringing job programs to the City of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new partnership between the City of Lawton and Oklahoma Workforce was made official by city council members.

Oklahoma Workforce is bringing in an On-the-Job training and Work Experience program that will help the city fill jobs and find qualified employees.

The On-the-Job training program is a six-month program.

Workforce can refer a person to the city for a certain job, but if more experience is needed, they can be put through the program.

“They get paid by us, get all the benefits that we have, and anything that a regular city employee gets. The only difference with that program is working through workforce. Workforce pays up to 50-percent of their salary during that six-month training period,” Interim Human Resource Director Craig Akard said.

Akard said the city is required to come up with a training plan for the individual to help them gain the experience they need.

“If something happens and they don’t like it or they’re not working out for us at the end of that six months they’re let loose. Anytime during the six months if they don’t like or they’re not working out they can always be let go,” Akard said.

The Work Experience Program is a three-month program designed for people that are unsure of what they want to do after high school or college.

“This gives them the opportunity to come and try a job. Go through workforce, come to us, try a job, and see if they like it. It also lets the directors see if this person is going to work out in this job,” Akard said.

Akard believes the programs can help the city get moving in the right direction.

“Apart of my job is hiring people, and we have a hard time getting people hired, so these programs can do nothing but help us get candidates in here,” Akard said.

