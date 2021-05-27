Police give update on child injured on Fort Sill Boulevard

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police have released new details on a child initially believed to be hit by a car.

Police were called Wednesday night to a report of a child being hit by a car at Fort Sill Boulevard and Rogers Lane.

Authorities now say the child was not hit, but was hurt while trying to get out of a car while it was moving.

Only minor injuries were reported.

