Police give update on child injured on Fort Sill Boulevard
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police have released new details on a child initially believed to be hit by a car.
Police were called Wednesday night to a report of a child being hit by a car at Fort Sill Boulevard and Rogers Lane.
Authorities now say the child was not hit, but was hurt while trying to get out of a car while it was moving.
Only minor injuries were reported.
