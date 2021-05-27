Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

`School of Rock’ actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident

In a photo provided by Russ Boxer, Kevin Clark plays drums as Jess Bess & The Intentions...
In a photo provided by Russ Boxer, Kevin Clark plays drums as Jess Bess & The Intentions performs at a bar in Highwood, Ill., May 22, 2021. Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie “School of Rock” with Jack Black, was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street early Wednesday, May 26.(Russ Boxer via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie “School of Rock” with Jack Black, was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street early Wednesday.

Police said Clark, 32, was struck after running a red light in the city’s Avondale neighborhood. Clark was riding east on Logan Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle heading south on Western Avenue, a witness and the driver both told responding officers, according to a Chicago Police Department crash report.

Authorities say emergency responders found Clark partially under the car. Clark was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities say the 20-year-old woman driving the car was issued several citations, but didn’t give additional information.

After starring in “School of Rock” with Black, Clark continued pursuing drumming. Most recently, he played in the band Jess Bess & The Intentions, which made its debut performance Saturday at Legendary Wooden Nickel in the Chicago suburb of Highwood.

In an Instagram post, Black called Clark’s death devastating and that he was heartbroken that it came too soon.

“Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community,” Black wrote.

In interviews, Clark said he landed his only movie role by responding to an ad in a local newspaper looking for adolescents who can play drums, keyboards and guitar.

Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in the movie, called Clark a “big-hearted, warm human.” She said Clark frequently attended her stand-up and sketch comedy shows at Second City.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
One arrested after shooting at Comanche Nation police
A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Child reportedly hit by car in Lawton
Police say three teens were arrested after a short chase and crash in Lawton.
Three teens arrested after police chase, car crash in Lawton
Oklahoma AG Hunter to step down
A Lawton man was sentenced Tuesday after being arrested in 2020 on multiple assault and...
Lawton man sentenced for 2020 burglary, assault charges

Latest News

Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Suspect in custody after 3 officers shot in suburban Dallas
In this Dec. 28, 2009 photo provided by Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Stephanie Davis, she holds a...
Deep-rooted racism, discrimination permeate US military, service members say
Strong to severe storms expected later today
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert Weather Day | Thurs. 5/27
First Alert Forecast (5/27AM)
In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
GOP set to block Jan. 6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight