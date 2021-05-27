Expert Connections
Stephens County Sheriff’s Office remembers beloved K-9 at memorial service

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office held a private memorial service Wednesday for a K-9 that passed away in mid-May.

Jaegar served with the Sheriff’s Office for five out of his six years of life.

While on duty, the K-9 suffered a serious fall causing spinal complications he couldn’t recover from.

His handler, Deputy Kevin Tyus, remembered the pup as a playful dog who loved food, especially Arby’s.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney says he’ll be missed around the office.

“Everyday we looked forward to the dog coming through our office dragging his leash and he would go from office to office, greeting everybody wanting some pets, laying at the desk, with all the ladies that work in the front of the office, including coming into my office, getting in the couch,” he said. “He was just a part of the family.”

Officers from the Duncan, Marlow and Velma Police Departments came to the ceremony honor his service.

His handler said with Jaegar’s help, they arrested violent criminals together in Stephens County.

