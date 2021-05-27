Expert Connections
Unemployment numbers up in Oklahoma week of May 22nd

JOBS REPORT lettering, on chart texture, finished graphic
JOBS REPORT lettering, on chart texture, finished graphic(Associated Press | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Initial and continued unemployment claims have gone up in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reports that for the week ending May 22, the number of initial claims was 15,545.

That’s an increase of 6,901 from the previous week.

Unadjusted claims for that week, meanwhile, reached 28,902, up from the 20,259 the week before.

On a national level, there were 406,000 initial claims filed for that week, down by nearly 38,000 from the previous week.

People looking for unemployment benefits in Oklahoma can go to https://ui.ok.gov and create an account to get started.

OESC officials say not returning to work when recalled or when work is available could lead to people being disqualified from getting unemployment benefits.

