Woman arrested in connection to stolen City of Lawton vehicle

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman is facing charges after being arrested in connection to a City of Lawton truck that had been reported stolen.

According to the affidavit, police found Heather Leonard standing next to the City of Lawton truck, a 2008 Ford F250, looking into the bed and moving things around.

Investigators say as they were talking to Leonard, she went into the cab of the truck and pulled out a lighter and cigarette.

Officers did a stolen vehicle check and were informed the truck matched a City of Lawton truck that had been reported stolen.

While doing an inventory of the truck, police say they found illegal drugs in the cab.

Leonard was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

