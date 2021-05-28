7News First Alert Weather: Quiet start to the weekend with storms returning on Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly for areas south of the Red River. An isolated strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled out with the main threats being 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

On Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs topping out in the mid 70s. A weak upper level ridge moves overhead allowing for minimal rain chances across Texoma. Winds will be out of the northeast and shift to the east at 5-15 mph.

The ridge will break down early Sunday morning allowing for a disturbance to move across the Southern Plains. As a result, scattered showers and thunderstorms will return bringing heavy rainfall, gusty winds and possible localized flooding for areas with poor drainage.

Another disturbance will move into the area Sunday night and into Memorial Day allowing a few more rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Rain will continue into much of next week keeping a flooding threat across Texoma with models showing anywhere from 3-5″ of rainfall through Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.