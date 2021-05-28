Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Quiet start to the weekend with storms returning on Sunday

Storms hang around on Memorial Day
By Noel Rehm
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly for areas south of the Red River. An isolated strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled out with the main threats being 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

On Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs topping out in the mid 70s. A weak upper level ridge moves overhead allowing for minimal rain chances across Texoma. Winds will be out of the northeast and shift to the east at 5-15 mph.

The ridge will break down early Sunday morning allowing for a disturbance to move across the Southern Plains. As a result, scattered showers and thunderstorms will return bringing heavy rainfall, gusty winds and possible localized flooding for areas with poor drainage.

Another disturbance will move into the area Sunday night and into Memorial Day allowing a few more rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Rain will continue into much of next week keeping a flooding threat across Texoma with models showing anywhere from 3-5″ of rainfall through Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Child reportedly hit by car in Lawton
A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Police give update on child injured on Fort Sill Boulevard
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in Stephens County who is accused of killing two...
Arrest warrant issued for Stephens County man accused of killing puppies
According to a police report, the victim told hospital staff he was cut over a drug deal in...
Man says he was cut over drug deal in Lawton
A woman is facing charges after being arrested in connection to a City of Lawton truck that had...
Woman arrested in connection to stolen City of Lawton vehicle

Latest News

Middle school girls can now apply to take part in an Aerospace Engineering and Applied...
Cameron University taking applications for aerospace academy
If you’re traveling this Memorial Day weekend remember to buckle up before taking off.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol click or ticket campaign is underway
As we head into the summer months, heat and air companies are preparing for a nationwide air...
Shortage of air conditioner parts expected this summer
Councilmember Onreka Johnson and Reverend John Marsh join 7News to discuss the Community Day of...
Ranch Oak Association to hold Community Day of Remembrance