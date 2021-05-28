Air National Guard to hold readiness exercise in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Air National Guard is set to have a large-scale readiness exercise in June.

The exercise is set to take place at the 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa and will start Tuesday, June 1.

It is mandated by the Air Force in order to evaluate and train Airmen to be deployed, measuring efficiency and how capable they are at deploying aircrafts, equipment and personnel.

People in the Tulsa area may see an increase in F-16 flight operations while the exercise is underway.

It’s set to last through the second week of June.

