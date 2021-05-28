Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Air National Guard to hold readiness exercise in Tulsa

The exercise is set for the 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa and starts on Tuesday, June 1.
The exercise is set for the 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa and starts on Tuesday, June 1.(138th Fighter Wing Twitter)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Air National Guard is set to have a large-scale readiness exercise in June.

The exercise is set to take place at the 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa and will start Tuesday, June 1.

It is mandated by the Air Force in order to evaluate and train Airmen to be deployed, measuring efficiency and how capable they are at deploying aircrafts, equipment and personnel.

People in the Tulsa area may see an increase in F-16 flight operations while the exercise is underway.

It’s set to last through the second week of June.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Child reportedly hit by car in Lawton
A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Police give update on child injured on Fort Sill Boulevard
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in Stephens County who is accused of killing two...
Arrest warrant issued for Stephens County man accused of killing puppies
Traffic was blocked for nearly an hour after a crash off I-44 and Rogers Lane in Lawton.
Lawton crash backs up traffic
A woman is facing charges after being arrested in connection to a City of Lawton truck that had...
Woman arrested in connection to stolen City of Lawton vehicle

Latest News

Middle school girls can now apply to take part in an Aerospace Engineering and Applied...
Cameron University taking applications for aerospace academy
Apache Casino Hotel to host job fair
According to a police report, the victim told hospital staff he was cut over a drug deal in...
Man says he was cut over drug deal in Lawton
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Friday, May 28th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: May 28th