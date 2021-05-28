Apache Casino Hotel to host job fair

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Apache Casino Hotel is hosting a job fair.

It’s set to take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center.

There, Apache Casino Hotel team members will help applicants and answer any questions they may have.

They will also have enrollment for the Free Table Games Dealer School.

Job opportunities at Apache include positions in food beverage, the Fort Sill Apache Market, players club and hotel among others.

People can apply online at www.apachecasinohotel.com/careers or visit the job fair for an interview.

