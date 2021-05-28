Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Apache Casino Hotel to host job fair

(Apache Casino Hotel)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Apache Casino Hotel is hosting a job fair.

It’s set to take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center.

There, Apache Casino Hotel team members will help applicants and answer any questions they may have.

They will also have enrollment for the Free Table Games Dealer School.

Job opportunities at Apache include positions in food beverage, the Fort Sill Apache Market, players club and hotel among others.

People can apply online at www.apachecasinohotel.com/careers or visit the job fair for an interview.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Child reportedly hit by car in Lawton
A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Police give update on child injured on Fort Sill Boulevard
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in Stephens County who is accused of killing two...
Arrest warrant issued for Stephens County man accused of killing puppies
Traffic was blocked for nearly an hour after a crash off I-44 and Rogers Lane in Lawton.
Lawton crash backs up traffic
A woman is facing charges after being arrested in connection to a City of Lawton truck that had...
Woman arrested in connection to stolen City of Lawton vehicle

Latest News

Middle school girls can now apply to take part in an Aerospace Engineering and Applied...
Cameron University taking applications for aerospace academy
The exercise is set for the 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa and starts on Tuesday, June 1.
Air National Guard to hold readiness exercise in Tulsa
According to a police report, the victim told hospital staff he was cut over a drug deal in...
Man says he was cut over drug deal in Lawton
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Friday, May 28th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: May 28th