Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

At least 1 in 10 Americans have had COVID, Johns Hopkins says

By CNN staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some 10% of people in the United States have had COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 33.2 million reported cases nationwide.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those numbers are likely an undercount.

The agency believes the actual number of infections is closer to 115 million, or about one-third of all Americans.

Official counts are highest in North Dakota, Rhode Island and South Dakota.

They’re lowest in Hawaii, Vermont and Oregon.

The Biden administration has set a goal of administering at least one vaccine dose to 70% of the nation’s residents by the Fourth of July.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Child reportedly hit by car in Lawton
A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Police give update on child injured on Fort Sill Boulevard
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in Stephens County who is accused of killing two...
Arrest warrant issued for Stephens County man accused of killing puppies
Traffic was blocked for nearly an hour after a crash off I-44 and Rogers Lane in Lawton.
Lawton crash backs up traffic
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
One arrested after shooting at Comanche Nation police

Latest News

Officers Pineda and Carrera were commended by Austin Assistant Chief Robin Henderson, center,...
Officers save man from burning truck in Texas
Mannie Ellis died while in custody in Tacoma, Wash., in 2020.
Officers charged in custody death of Washington man
Wright's career spanned five decades; he got his start at South Carolina State University in...
Samuel E. Wright, voice of Disney’s ‘Sebastian the Crab’ dies at age 72
Poppies are seen encased in the USAA Poppy Wall of Honor on the National Mall in Washington,...
Virtual Poppy Wall of Honor returns for Memorial Day weekend