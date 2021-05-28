Expert Connections
Cameron University taking applications for aerospace academy

By Tyler Boydston
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Middle school girls can now apply to take part in an Aerospace Engineering and Applied Mathematics Summer Academy at Cameron University.

Cameron’s Department of Chemistry, Physics and Engineering is now taking applications for it.

The academy is set for 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily from June 7th to the 11th.

There, girls will get extensive experience in engineering, mathematics and science be learning aerospace, mechanics and even rocket design.

They will build model airplanes and rockets and then test to see how far they can go during a competition.

To apply, you can reach out to Dr. Ann Nalley at 580-581-2889 or annn@cameron.edu, or reach out to the Department of Chemistry, Physics and Engineering at 580-581-2246.

