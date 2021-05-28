Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cities, states, businesses offer big vaccine incentives

By CNN staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In some places, getting vaccinated could make you a millionaire.

Officials are trying all sorts of ways to encourage more people to get their COVID-19 shots, including lotteries with big bucks.

“I still can’t believe it. It was a crazy night,” said Abbigail Bugenske, who was Ohio’s first $1 million vaccine lottery winner. “I was screaming enough that my parents thought I was crying and that something was wrong.”

The state’s Vax-a-Million lottery has boosted vaccination rates across Ohio, and other states are taking notice.

“When other governors saw that this was working, you know, they reached out to us for information,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced $50 gift cards with every shot and $1.5 million lottery jackpots for 10 winners.

“We’re making available the largest prizes of any state in America,” Newsom said.

Next week, CVS launches a sweepstake for those getting a shot. The prizes include cash, Super Bowl tickets, a European or Caribbean cruise or a long weekend in Bermuda.

New York City will send vaccine buses to the beach this holiday weekend.

“Go, get vaccinated, hit the beach. Real simple,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Walmart is planning vaccination sites inside schools.

Nearly 40% of all Americans are now fully vaccinated, but that means 60% are not.

Still, states are reopening.

New Jersey lifted most of its mask mandates this week, just in time for the start of summer.

“We’ve always targeted Memorial Day as when we hoped we’d be able to take our strongest steps on the path back to a fully open New Jersey,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Child reportedly hit by car in Lawton
A large section of Rogers Lane was shut down Wednesday night following reports of a child being...
Police give update on child injured on Fort Sill Boulevard
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in Stephens County who is accused of killing two...
Arrest warrant issued for Stephens County man accused of killing puppies
Traffic was blocked for nearly an hour after a crash off I-44 and Rogers Lane in Lawton.
Lawton crash backs up traffic
A woman is facing charges after being arrested in connection to a City of Lawton truck that had...
Woman arrested in connection to stolen City of Lawton vehicle

Latest News

Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown delivers his...
Bahena Rivera found guilty of murder in Mollie Tibbetts killing
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Jay Grisamore's record-breaking mohawk requires hard work.
Man wears world’s tallest mohawk
It's the kick-off to the unofficial start to a summer unlike any other as Americans are ready...
Travel numbers climb as Americans hit the road for holiday
It's the kick-off to the unofficial start to a summer unlike any other, as Americans are ready...
Memorial weekend see great American travel boom